Clear win: German U-20 women beat Canada

Jordan Lambert April 10, 2024 1 min read

The German U-20 women won the second Test against Canada 4-0 in a matter of days.

His late brace made it all clear: Mara Alber.
On Saturday, head coach Catherine Peter's side drew 0-0 with the USA at the same venue. The German Women's U-20 team is now 4-0 against their American neighbors.

The juniors took advantage of a lively opening phase to take the lead: after a corner, Baum pushed the ball over the line from close range (2nd), and shortly after I. Akicgöz 2-0 (4th).

Germany escapes the pressure phase

As a result, the Canadians played well. However, the German women kept the pressure level and Allen's (18th) excellent equalizing chance to control the game again after the stage. In the 30th minute that lasted until the break, I. Assikos made it 2-0.

In the second half, the Canadians tried to get back into the game. However, the U20 were unlucky in front of goal and missed further chances in the form of Rose (55') and Watson (65').

Albert puts together a double pack

The German juniors were different, as they stepped up a gear in the closing stages and ramped up the result. After Steiner's preparatory work, Alber made it 3-0 (75th) and made the final score 4-0 in stoppage time (90th+2).

