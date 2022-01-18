Celine Dion cancels the remainder of her “Courage” tour in the US and Canada

Start Photo Series

Celine Dion (2020) © Denise Truscello

Canadian singer Celine Dion has canceled the remaining North American concerts of her world tour due to frequent muscle cramps. It is currently not clear if European concerts planned for the summer can take place.

The Canadian singer had already played the first 52 shows of the tour before the coronavirus pandemic. At least in North America, things haven’t gone much further now, with Celine Dion recently quitting because “Serious and severe muscle cramps“I went into treatment.

The illness appears to be affecting Celine Dion more than she and her management had hoped, leading her to cancel the remainder of the tour. She influenced more than a dozen concerts in the United States and Canada.

personal words

The Canadian reached out to her fans via her social media channels and made it clear that she was hoping to be back in good health by the time the tour began. However, she still had to be patient.

At the same time, she stressed how much she looks forward to returning to the stage soon. The love and support of her fans means a lot to her.

It is still unclear what this means for parties in Europe, but so far there has been no talk of cancellation or postponement. As part of the “Courage” tour, concerts are planned in Mannheim, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne.

Celine Dion Live im Somer 2022