Duchess Meghan: Would you never travel to Great Britain again?

Will Prince Harry still get police protection? An expert warns Duchess Meghan will never travel to London without protection again.

Will Duchess Meghan, 40, never return to Great Britain? The dispute between Prince Harry, 37, and the British government over his lack of police protection from Scotland Yard may also have an impact on his wife. At least that’s what a royal expert in the British newspaper “The Sun” guesses. The spat is at least a “very good excuse” for Meghan, according to the insider. So that she does not have to travel to her husband’s homeland.

Background: Prince Harry is currently considering a lawsuit against the government because the Home Office no longer wants to delegate personal security after relinquishing his royal duties. Harry insists on 24/7 protection, but this is only for members of the royal family and government officials. The court is now supposed to settle the dispute.

Will Prince Harry win in court?



Observers believe that Harry will not achieve the desired success with his potential lawsuit. Royal biographer Phil Dampier suggests that if Harry wins the court, it will set a precedent that could give any famous person the right to protection from the police. However, the foundation is a good excuse for Meghan not to have to travel with her children for the upcoming platinum anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II. Harry will probably come alone.

The Queen will be “deeply saddened” by this fact, according to Dampier, as she will likely never meet her granddaughter Lillipet (7 months) and Archie (2) will not be able to see her anymore. But the last word has not yet been said. Harry’s lawyers argue that the prince is sixth in line to the throne. In addition, he and his family have been subjected to extreme threats in recent years.

Prince Harry comes without Duchess Meghan



Although Sussex funds a private security team, this does not provide the required security. But the expert is not afraid of Harry’s absence from the festivities. When asked if he would travel home even if he lost in court, Dampier said: “He sure would.” Once he’s with his family, he’ll have the same protection as everyone else anyway. He will only be protected on arrival, departure and other activities away from his family.

SpotOnNews