Celebration in the US: Harry and Meghan’s daughter’s birthday plans

British royal family
Updated on 06/06/2023 13:57
The daughter of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrated her second birthday over the weekend.
© Imago Images / Kirchner Media
The daughter of Prince Harry and his wife, Megan, celebrated her second birthday on June 4. Little Lilibet has a birthday party in the States and a stage dedicated from Grandpa Charles.
Her youngest daughter’s second birthday
An elaborate theater designed by King Charles III.
“I’m expecting some celebrities and a quiet party, hopefully including some young children,” the insider said, without naming names. It’s little Lilibet Diana’s first birthday in the USA. Last year Harry W
This year’s birthday event should look dramatically different than last year’s. According to the royal expert, it could also be a video call from Grandpa
There are no official congratulations to the daughter of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Public congratulations (as of Monday morning, 5 June) have not yet been given by the Royal Family, nor by King Charles III. and Queen Camilla nor from Prince William and Princess Kate.
Also read: Kate looks stunning – and wears jewelry from Diana
© 1 & 1 Mail & Media / spot on news
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”