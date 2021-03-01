science

Carl B. Muloyd: Famous Cartographer

March 1, 2021
Faye Stephens

Although Carl Brandan Mulloyd has been a university lecturer for over two decades, no photo of him exists, and most of us will never hear his name. If you enter the name into a search engine, you will find two terms that are closely related to your person: in mapping, the Mollweide projection, which appears in Mathematica postage, and in trigonometric formulas.

