fOn Tuesday, the parliamentary inquiry into the Capitol storm called on a witness who stubbornly opposed Donald Trump’s pressure to change the election results in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election. At the time, the president-elect called on Georgia’s Chief Electoral Commissioner to “find” enough votes to get the state’s electorate. Home Secretary Brad Rafensburg had already answered MPs’ questions at the committee’s closed meeting. Not only Democrats, but for many Americans Republicans are a hero who helped preserve democracy in their country. Trump’s retaliation against him failed in party primaries in May. The Republican base re-elected Rafensberger for the November election.

According to committee members, the case against Georgia, like the campaign against Mike Pence, should show that Trump was deliberately engaging in illegal means to prevent the transfer of peaceful power. The former president has been closely watching what is happening in Congress. During a speech to evangelical organizations in Nashville, he again accused the then vice president of not having the courage to refuse to attest to Joe Biden’s election victory. In view of Rafensberger’s statement, Trump, as a precaution, circulated a re-reading on his social media channel that his call to the then Home Secretary was “appropriate and appropriate.” It is noteworthy that Trump has publicly commented on the work of the commission of inquiry. Finally, the right-wing media, citing estimates, point out that Americans are not interested in investigations.