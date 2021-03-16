From Canada to Rügen: News from the World of Travel

March 16, 2021, 6:05 pm



Inuit art in Canada, relief to Rügen’s busy road network and – again – bad news for cruise enthusiasts: news from the world of travel.



State-of-the-art technology: an insight into the exhibition rooms of the new Inuit Art Center QAUMAJUQ.

Canada: Marvel at the art of Inuit in Manitoba

Winnipeg (dpa / tmn) – In the future, travelers to Canada will be able to visit Inuit artwork in Winnipeg. In the provincial capital of Manitoba, the new Inuit Art Center QAUMAJUQ will open at the end of March after several years of construction, Travel Manitoba announced. The museum is part of the Winnipeg Art Gallery and displays the world’s largest public collection of contemporary and traditional Inuit art with over 14,000 exhibits such as sculptures, prints, drawings, ceramics, and textiles. The Inuit are the indigenous people of the Canadian Arctic. QAUMAJUQ stands for “It’s bright, lit up.” There is currently one Travel Warning To Canada. (www.wag.ca/qaumajuq)

Rügen: Passenger ships have to ease congested roads

Sellin (dpa / tmn) – Newly deployed ferries operate in Rugen in summer between Papi, Geiger, Thiesou, Lauterbach and Sellin Ferry Terminal. From May 8 to November 15, 2021, two solar-powered White Fleet ships and ferryboats will operate daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Tourism Board. The tour is free for spa card holders of Baabe, Göhren, Sellin and Mönchgut on the Baltic Sea as well as Putbus. With new connections via Greifswalder Bodden, road traffic should be eased.

Cunard cancels summer cruises

Hamburg (dpa / tmn) – A difficult lane for cruises: British shipping company Cunard has canceled further cruises for its three ships in the coming months. All “Queen Victoria” flights have been canceled with their start until August 27 and the Mediterranean season of “Queen Elizabeth” until October 11, 2021, Cunard announced. Queen Mary 2 will not be operational until November 12, 2021. The shipping company has described ongoing global travel restrictions as the reason for the extended disruption in operations.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210316-99-849667 / 2