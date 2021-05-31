Canada overtakes Italy and advances to fourth place

Riga, Latvia (AP) – Andrew Mangiapan scored twice and scored as Canada beat unbeaten Italy 7-1 in the World Ice Hockey Championship on Sunday, to advance to the fourth-place match in Group Two.
The Canadians won three in a row after losing the top three. They finished the preliminary round against Finland on Tuesday, with the top four of each group moving to the quarter-finals.
André Henrique added one goal and two assists, namely Maxime Comtua, Troy Stitcher, Brandon Perry and Cole Perfetti, and Connor Brown added four assists. Adin Hill saved 13 saves and only Angelo Messili was allowed to score.
In the other Group B match, Anton Lundel scored Finland’s 3-2 win over Latvia four seconds before extra time ended. Finland leads the group with 15 points, three points behind the United States. Kazakhstan ranks third in 10th, while Canada, Germany and Latvia each have nine.
The United States will play again on Monday against Germany and end on Tuesday with the group match against Italy.
In Group A, Victor Olofsson broke a strong match before 8:22 to help Sweden beat Slovakia 3-1, and Joel Fermin scored two goals and scored one in Switzerland’s 6-0 victory over Belarus.
Slovakia, Russia and Switzerland lead the group with 12 points. Sweden is fourth in nine.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in any way without permission.
“Professional problem solver. Fan Bacon is subtly charming. Player. Freak alcoholic. Pioneer of music. “