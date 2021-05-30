2: 1 in the test match – Close your eyes and by: Natti celebrates a faint victory over America – sport

The Swiss beat the United States 2-1 in the penultimate test against the European Nations Cup in St. Gallen.

The national team is unable to shine and shows poor performance, especially in the first half – including a missed penalty.

The last test match before the European Championship against Liechtenstein on Thursday, before the serious match against Wales on June 12th.

With a sense of accomplishment, the Swiss head to the final straight into the European Championship. Vladimir Petkovic’s team defeated the USA 2-1 in St. Gallen. But the national team also understands that there is still much room for improvement. There is still a lack of defensive stability and offensive penetration. In light of the experimental nature of the game and the physically demanding training camp, it can be made clear that the last mission was missing.

Two missed opportunities from Breel Embolo serve as an example of the problem in the offensive. Within a very short time he failed twice against US goalkeeper Ethan Horvath (54/57). When he missed the third time, Stephen Zuber (63rd) was right to score a 2–1 win. Remo Freueller, whose substitution in the first half of the Swiss match gave much momentum (81) and Harris Severovich (83) gave the final decision. From the unbridled American balls, Claudio Reina hit the post (51).

Rodriguez ‘5. Penalty

Switzerland was shocked at the start of the first half. Reina of Dortmund was allowed a pass, and Niko Elvedi did not take the ball away. And so Sebastian lunged in nearly 4 minutes to make it 1-0. Now it looks like the national team has woken up, after a short time Ricardo Rodriguez met to equalize (10th) after he showed Sylvain and wrecked an overview. He was fortunate that his testimony was lost.

Regardless, the state of vigilance, which has not converged much in Switzerland, was only a temporary state. Fabian Sher’s return was fortunate because his failed dribbling in his team’s penalty area resulted in no consequences (28). So, the national team managed only one scene worth mentioning: after a superb pass from pale Xherdan Shaqiri, Serginho shook Dest Widmer’s wing with his hand. However, the implementation of the penalties owed was proportional to the picture: Rodriguez put the ball in the net (42). With 23 penalties as a professional soccer player, this was his fifth failed attempt already.

So it continues

On Tuesday, Petkovic has to report the final 26-man squad for the whole of Europe. The last test against Liechtenstein followed 2 days later (6 pm, live on 2 days SRF). On June 12, 16 and 20, the national team will face Wales, Italy and Turkey in the Round of 16.