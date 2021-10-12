Canada nominates three top stars for the Olympic team! – Hockey – News.info

Participate tweet Participate Participate email



The Olympics will be held in Beijing with their top stars thanks to an NHL break. Team Canada has now announced its first nominations with three absolute stars.

It’ll be an Olympics for preference: DEB has already confirmed that superstar Leon Drysittel will be there, and now the Canadian League has announced the first of its three firm nominations:

With Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh), Connor McDavid (Edmonton) and Alex Pietrangelo (Las Vegas), three absolute stars will go hunting for maple leaves.

Pic: Michael Miller (CC BY-SA 4.0)











