The Governor General of Canada inaugurates the Book Fair

This is her first visit abroad since she was appointed as the 30th Governor-General of Canada on July 26, 2021, the Frankfurt Book Fair announced. As the representative of the Canadian Head of State (currently Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II), the Governor-General is a key figure in Canada’s parliamentary democracy.

From October 17 to 21, the Governor-General will pay an official visit to Berlin and Frankfurt. In Berlin, among others, there are meetings with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel within the programme.

This year Canadian guest of honor Book fair in Frankfurt. Canadian program titled “Singulier Pluriel” The content focus is, among other things, on innovations in the creative industries, the promotion of women and youth and reconciliation with indigenous peoples. A delegation of about 60 Canadian writers and illustrators, including eight members of the delegation, who will represent Canada and live in Frankfurt, will participate in the Canadian Literature Program. Members of the local delegation include Michael Karami, Michel Jean, Danny Lavrier, Catherine Mavrikakis, Paul Sisikasis, Vivek Shraya, Kim Thuyi and Nancy Fu. More than 50 authors will participate in the virtual events, including Margaret Atwood and Joséphine Bacon at the opening ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Tuesday 19 October 20201 at 5:00 PM CEST buchmesse.de Live stream.