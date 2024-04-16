Britain plans to ban social media for teenagers

Die Regierung in Großbritannien Wants to ban under 16s from using social networks. According to information from BILD Legislation proposals to this effect are expected to be tabled in a few weeks. Objective: Safety of minors on the Internet. Even sales are prohibited[–>Smartphones For children to discuss. The proposals will be published by the end of April 2024 and processed by Technology Minister Michelle Donelan.
Verbot für 13 bis 16-Jährige?
Im Gespräch soll eine Altersspanne zwischen 13 und 16 Jahren sein. Der stellvertretende Stabschef des Premierministers von Großbritannien soll an diesen Entwürfen stark beteiligt sein. BILD zitiert einen Sprecher des Ministeriums für Wissenschaft, Innovation und Technologie: “Unser Engagement, Großbritannien zum sichersten Ort für Kinder im Internet zu machen, ist unerschütterlich.”
Gesetz hebelt Grenzen für Mindestalter aus
Die Pläne stehen im starken Kontrast zu den Mindestaltergrenzen von vielen Social-Media-Plattformen. Users are generally allowed to register there from the age of 13. Last week, Meta announced a minimum age limit that created a stir[–>WhatsApp Reduced from 16 to 13 years in Great Britain.
