Bovine science exam postponed after controversy

A spokesman for the authority calling for the competition, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to protect the cows, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur Wednesday that the education test would be postponed.

According to local media, the education material for cows said that slaughtering cows causes earthquakes – and that Indian cows’ milk contains traces of gold.

The test must be taken online for an hour on Thursday. Foreigners must also be able to participate. There should be an attractive amount of money for successful test takers. As stated in a letter from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Farming on educational materials in January: “This will make all Indians curious about cows and inform them about untapped potential and commercial opportunities (…).”

India’s sacred cows

In India, cows are sacred to the Hindu majority. According to traditional Indian Ayurvedic medicine, cow’s milk, cow urine, and cow dung are considered a remedy. However, many farmers abandon elderly female cows when they stop giving milk and keeping it is no longer financially viable. Then many animals die in traffic.

The current Indian government has increasingly politicized cows, investing a lot of money for their protection, cattle science and in some cases banning the killing of these animals.