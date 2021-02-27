science

Miocene: a giant fossil tree on Lesbos

February 27, 2021
Faye Stephens

On the island of Lesbos, researchers have recovered a well-preserved fossil tree, including its branches and roots. As mentioned the Natural History Museum of Petrified Forest on the island of Lesbos in December 2020, Whether it was an exceptional discovery. Due to similar plant remains, up to 20 million years old, they appeared to light in the hundreds on the Greek island of the Aegean. However, the latest discovery impresses with its unique perfection.

