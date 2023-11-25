November 25, 2023

Biodiversity: The first image of a giant rat

Faye Stephens November 25, 2023 2 min read

Residents of Fangunu, an island in the Solomon Islands, repeatedly told passing biologists that large rodents lived in the rainforests of their island: it climbed trees and gnawed coconuts with its teeth. But it wasn’t until 2017 that these reports were scientifically confirmed: an expedition from the Field Museum in Chicago discovered and named a large rodent species. Oromis Vika. However, the participants at that time could not create an image, they only made illustrations. A working group led by Tyrone Lavery of the University of Melbourne did this with the help of local rangers. For the first time, photos published in the journal “Ecology and Evolution” prove the existence of the giant Fanjuno rat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Quantum Physics: Exotic matter made of light

November 24, 2023 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Transport to the depths – forschung.de

November 24, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Science – Supplements for Children: Helpful or Useless? – knowledge

November 24, 2023 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

4 min read

Notify relevant changes to important shareholders

November 25, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Middleweight Oronzo Berardi will make his UK debut on December 1st!

November 25, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Biodiversity: The first image of a giant rat

November 25, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

After suspension from the German Football League – a stormy talent in the German League propels the U-17 team to the World Cup semi-finals

November 25, 2023 Eileen Curry