Biathlon World Cup Finals in Canmore: How to watch the races live on TV and stream today

Biathletes are challenged at the World Cup Final in Canmore (Canada). How to Watch Matches Live on TV and Stream

CANMORE – AFTERNOON COFFEE AND CAKE – Benedict Dahl will celebrate his own rites of passage in Canmore. After making his World Cup debut twelve years ago, the 33-year-old introduced it to the German biathlon team. It is not known who will take over after his resignation.

Biathlon World Cup Finals in Canmore: Which races are held in Canada?

Date Time discipline Thursday, March 14 5:40 p.m Sprint Girls Friday March 15th 5:40 p.m Sprint Men Saturday 16 March 6:10 p.m Harassment of women Saturday 16 March 10:10 p.m Persecutors are great Sunday 17 March 6:10 p.m Mass initiation girls Sunday 17 March 10:20 p.m Mass initiation men

Biathlon World Cup Finals in Canmore: Where will the races be televised?

All matches will be broadcast live on free-to-air television ZDF was shown. Further Eurosport Broadcasts all matches.

was shown. Further Broadcasts all matches. There is even one Live stream For all species sportaudio.de .

For all species . The Eurosport program is also available on the streaming platform DAZN Practiced and the races will be held there in full scale Live stream Will be given.

Julia Kink will compete in Canmore. © IMAGO/Harald Deubert

Doll was the last German biathlete of the golden generation

“The question is whether someone will take control of the organization. Philipp Horn, Justus Strelo and Roman Rees were really always there,” said Dahl, who heads into the last sprint race of his sporting career on Friday in Canada (5.40pm/ZDF and Eurosport). Dahl felt no sadness: “I'm relieved at my result, for the sport. I'm not sorry. I'm looking forward to getting home and tackling something new.

Dahl was the last world champion in the German team – the golden generation around him, Simon Schempp, Eric Lesser and Arndt Pfeifer, made history with the most podium finishes in the last decade. All of them were world champions in an individual discipline and on the podium at the Olympic Games. However, Francesca Breuse will miss the World Cup final in Canmore. (dpa/kk)

