The next Invictus games in the “special place”

Prince Harry has announced where the 2025 Invictus Games will take place. This place has a special meaning for him and his wife Megan.
Prince Harry, 37, announced his place for 2025 at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games on Friday. With the sixth game set to take place in D டுsseldorf from September 9th to 16th next year, they will return to North America in 2025.
“I am delighted to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first Winter Hybrid Games in 2025,” Prince Harry said in a statement. So the match will take place near Whistler and Vancouver.
Harry and Megan feel comfortable in Canada
Canada is very important to Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Megan, 40. The third Invictus Games in 2017 took place in Toronto. Harry and Megan paired up to celebrate their first official appearance there.
They spent a family vacation with their son Archie (2) in Vancouver before retiring from the British royal family in 2020. It keeps the family close to their adopted home in California.
