science

Asteroid 2021 PH27: No one has approached the sun yet

August 24, 2021
Faye Stephens

Asteroid 2021 PH27, which astronomers recently discovered in the inner solar system on August 13, 2021, orbits the sun closer than any other planet documented to date. When the discovery team led by Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C., using telescope images, the one-kilometre asteroid needed 113 days to orbit the sun. mentioned in the new discovery Das National Optical and Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab), through their research programs the discovery was made.

