Asteroid 2021 PH27: No one has approached the sun yet

Asteroid 2021 PH 27 , which astronomers recently discovered in the inner solar system on August 13, 2021, orbits the sun closer than any other planet documented to date. When the discovery team led by Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C., using telescope images, the one-kilometre asteroid needed 113 days to orbit the sun. mentioned in the new discovery Das National Optical and Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab), through their research programs the discovery was made.

Sheppard and his group observed the orb in images taken by the four-meter telescope at the Cerro Tololo International Observatory in Chile. The images were taken at dusk, because only then can objects be observed in the inner solar system, that is, within the orbits of the planets closest to the Sun, Venus and Mercury. Shortly after the discovery of pH in 2021 27 Other telescopes in Chile and South Africa follow the celestial body. As it turned out, the asteroid moves in a strong elliptical orbit and approaches the Sun by a distance of up to 20 million km. For comparison: Mercury moves up to about 46 million km from the central star. The orbital period of the planet is shorter – 88 days; The asteroid is in 113 days. Astronomers believe that its surface warms to about 500 degrees Celsius when it is closer to the sun.