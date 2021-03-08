Amriswil – a science in itself

Amriswil

A science by itself At a log house in Schrofen, Thomas Burren showed at the schnapps museum on Sunday how he could make a good brandy from fruit.

On a Sunday at the museum, Thomas Buren tells how he makes liqueur with his own fruit dripper. Photo: Barbara Hettich (Amriswil, Mar 7, 2021)

Thomas Burin’s imposing fruit distillation apparatus stands in front of the log house. A fruit grower and sturgeon distiller from Chressibuech (municipality of Hefenhofen) explains what happens when it begins to boil in a copper kettle. A Bunsen burner provides the necessary heat. “This makes the temperature control much easier than a wood fire,” Burin reveals.

Then it requires patience. Indicators on the thermostat begin to rise slowly, and visitors have the opportunity to look at the cauldron and fire tower through a peep window or to pester the sturgeon with questions.

What makes brandy good? “It’s the mash, or the way to prepare the fruit,” Burin says. “I can’t even make a good brandy from a bad mashed mixture.” The sweeter the fruit, the strongest schnapps. It is forbidden to add sugar. It explains which fruits are cut and which are squeezed, and when or not the stones are taken from the prunes.

After about an hour and a half it is time: the distillate flows as a liquid in a high percentage in a calibrated schnapps kettle. Thomas Burin is satisfied with the result. It turns out he knows his craft, too, when sampling a variety of brandy and alcoholic beverages made with apples, pears, peaches, cherries, saphires and peaches.

Pleases many visitors

About 50 people visited the wooden frame house on Sunday. “This is very interesting,” says Brigitte Stahel, member of the operating committee and director of the museum program. “There were again many visitors who were in the wooden frame house for the first time.” The log house last opened last November, and now the museum has made a successful start to the new year with Störbrenner Thomas Burren. In the museum on Sunday, May 2, the focus is on the herbs when witch Claudia Burin talks about them.