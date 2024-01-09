Aldi UK extends agreement with Loughborough University | Sports

Aldi, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket, has pledged to continue its support of Loughborough University's men's high-performance football team for another year.

The long-standing partnership, now in its fourth consecutive year, fosters teamwork, leadership and communication – all traits the supermarket looks for in applicants to its Graduate District Manager program.

The program offers approximately 100 new jobs across the country each graduation season, with successful applicants receiving mentoring and training and, after 12 months, running a multi-million pound business by taking responsibility for their own group of stores.

Graduates will also be involved in every aspect of the business, from managing people and ensuring stores meet sales targets to implementing new initiatives. The Graduate Area Manager program includes a starting salary of £50,000, rising to £90,615 in year 8, plus a fully expensed company car.

To be eligible for this program, students must be on track to earn a 2:1 degree in any major.

Richard Witter, Director of Sport at Loughborough University, said: “We are very proud of how our partnership with Aldi UK has developed over the past three years. We strongly believe in developing our students to be the best they can be through sporting and academic studies, and Aldi UK offers an attractive postgraduate offer.

“Aldi UK’s interest in our graduates shows that we are creating well-rounded people who are ready to take on the challenges of a career. We are all looking forward to continuing this strong working relationship over the next 12 months.”

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with Loughborough University for the fourth year in a row.

“Our continued growth means we are always looking for talented, motivated and collaborative individuals, and partnerships like this are invaluable in helping us find new potential members of our team to help provide the Everyday Amazing experience our customers know and love.”

For more information about football at Loughborough, visit: https://www.lboro.ac.uk/sport/sports/football/

For more information about career opportunities at Aldi, visit: https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/