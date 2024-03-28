Actually it doesn't happen

March 28, 2024

Esmond Barker March 28, 2024 2 min read

Where is Europe headed?

On the right, of course, there is a unanimous answer – whether with satisfaction or with horror.

Especially since the dominoes began to fall in the west of the continent: Mussolini's heiress Meloni took over the leadership of Rome. The dark “Finns” become ministers in Helsinki, and in Stockholm nothing works without the fearsome “Swedish Democrats”.

Where is Europe headed now?

Anywhere. Swaying in brackish water in the main current. Neither in Finland nor in Sweden, and certainly not in Italy, have right-wing conservative politicians been able to meet the expectations of their voters.

Scandinavians and Southerners stand firmly on the US side in the Ukrainian conflict, while in the EU they approve of the more anti-citizen directives.

Georgia Meloni proved to be the biggest disappointment. At the speed of light, the last hope of many Eurosceptics turned into Ursula von der Leyen's dog. The two women get along great and enjoy traveling together. The Italian makes herself indispensable to the President of the Commission. In Rome, coalition partners have already noticed this. Clearly there are problems in government.

What do national conservatives in Europe hope to gain from this self-domestication – which Marine Le Pen has also joined in France? Will they win over new groups of voters in the middle? Will they finally be honored by the old, worn-out parties as worthy of forming a coalition?

If you are not mistaken. Across Europe – and, more recently, even in traditionally left-wing Portugal – the trend is moving in the other direction: the center is moving to the right.

Who will voters choose if they lose confidence in previous candidates?

Oh, there are new parties ready – with the promise of consigning all this democratic nonsense through elections, parliaments and broken promises to the dustbin of history.

But no one can want that.

