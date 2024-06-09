A tech demo that makes the RTX 4080 sweat

Modern game engines allow for impressive, and sometimes even realistic, graphics. What particularly stands out is the Unreal Engine, whose graphical capabilities and thus popularity increased dramatically with the release of Unreal Engine 5 a few years ago. Of course, the development has not stopped since then: the engine is constantly being developed and therefore constantly receives smaller improvements.

Great graphics and mediocre performance

The YouTube channel once again shows how good scenes can look in the current version, Unreal Engine 5.4 MxBenchmarkPC. This one has one Demo scene shown on Artstation “By name”Abandoned Palace – Ruins in a dark forest“(“”Abandoned mansion – ruins in a dark forest“) and use it as a technical demonstration. A video shows how good the built environment looks from scanned images using current display technologies.

The result is certainly impressive: day and night atmospheric lighting, gorgeous 3D models and well-resolved textures ensure a fantastic final result. But this comes at the expense of the graphics card. The Geforce RTX 4080 used for playback constantly runs at maximum scene and only achieves 30 to 40 frames per second at UHD resolution. At 1440p resolution, 60 fps or more is usually achieved, but even there it is sometimes slightly below this value. There are also some significant jerks in the recording, but that may just be caused by the recording software and not the calculated images.

It is also interesting: Unreal Physics: A free-to-play Steam “game” that showcases Unreal Engine technology

As is usual with these demo videos, the Unreal Engine 5.4 technical demo is unfortunately not available for free download. In addition, it does not allow drawing any direct conclusions about the possible graphics in games. On the one hand, more work may need to be done to improve performance there. On the other hand, there are other factors that put stress on the GPU. For example, physical simulation of hair or clothing, which can significantly reduce the computing power available for other tasks.

Source: via Wccftech



