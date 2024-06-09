June 9, 2024

A tech demo that makes the RTX 4080 sweat

Gilbert Cox June 9, 2024 2 min read

Modern game engines allow for impressive, and sometimes even realistic, graphics. What particularly stands out is the Unreal Engine, whose graphical capabilities and thus popularity increased dramatically with the release of Unreal Engine 5 a few years ago. Of course, the development has not stopped since then: the engine is constantly being developed and therefore constantly receives smaller improvements.

Great graphics and mediocre performance

The YouTube channel once again shows how good scenes can look in the current version, Unreal Engine 5.4 MxBenchmarkPC. This one has one Demo scene shown on Artstation “By name”Abandoned Palace – Ruins in a dark forest“(“”Abandoned mansion – ruins in a dark forest“) and use it as a technical demonstration. A video shows how good the built environment looks from scanned images using current display technologies.

