A model with Down Syndrome, the science scandal, and wedding dresses…

London Fashion Week saw the runway debut of a British model with Down Syndrome, an angry Muslim community and lots of white dresses. review.

London Fashion Week draws to a close on Tuesday, with Ukrainian designers, including Ksenia Schneider and Nadia Dziak, showcasing their work on the final day, as well as British fashion brand Allsaints. Burberry, Simone Rocha, Holzweiler, 16 Arlington and Richard Quinn have all previously presented their fashions for next spring. And in Milan, they are at the starting point.

In addition to Burberry’s fun prints (strawberry blue, chunky chains), there was plenty of white to behold in Great Britain’s capital. It seems as if the fashion world currently has a soft spot for wedding wear, complete with feathers and rhinestones. There were sophisticated shoes, asymmetrical silhouettes, and dresses made entirely of sequins or sheer mesh with built-in flowers.

First appearance on the catwalk with Down Syndrome

Small British brand Goose Island, which helped Brit Beth Matthews make her runway debut, uses a lot more colour. The model with Down syndrome seeks to “change the face of fashion”, she told the BBC. The 23-year-old is one of the few people with trisomy 21 to walk as part of International Fashion Week. Matthews has previously posed for Cosmopolitan magazine.

Between short skirts and religions

Fashion Week is coming to a less pleasant end for designer Mwalula Ogunlesi. For her eponymous brand, Moalula, she designed a collection of flags in the shape of miniskirts, including the flags of Japan, the United Kingdom and China. The flag of Saudi Arabia, an Islamic oath (“There is no god but God and Muhammad is the Messenger of God”) on a green background, was also transformed into a terse thumbnail. The Nigerian native has received a lot of criticism online. In addition to angry people online who described the look as “disrespectful” and “insulting,” major Arab and Muslim fashion groups called on retailer FarFetch to stop selling moulah products. They threatened to boycott the mail-order company, which has a large customer base in the Middle East.

Ogunlesi initially did not take the criticism of her design seriously, and wrote from what her design caused. “After the show, I discovered that one of these flags – Saudi Arabia – contains sacred words and its use has sparked great dissatisfaction. “Now that I have been enlightened on the issue, I sincerely apologise,” Ogunlesi said on X (evdin).