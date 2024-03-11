Police on duty.Photo: EPA

A man was shot dead at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin. Now new details have emerged about the crime.

A 44-year-old man was shot dead near tourist checkpoint Charlie in central Berlin on Sunday evening.

The man was walking on Zimmerstraße near Friedrichstrasse around 8 p.m. “when suddenly shots were fired,” police and prosecutors announced Monday in the German capital. He added, “The 44-year-old man was hit several times and collapsed on the sidewalk.”

Witnesses immediately notified paramedics and police. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and the man died.

A police forensic hit squad began investigating and searching for evidence that evening. The area around the former GDR border crossing Checkpoint Charlie, located on the border between Berlin Mitte and Kreuzberg, has been extensively cordoned off.

The police investigation is still ongoing as of Monday morning. Police officers interviewed residents and employees at stores surrounding the cordoned off area.

According to a report by BZ, police examined several people at the site on the evening of the crime to determine whether they could have been involved in the crime. So it was about possible residue from the discharge of a firearm. (DAP/EPA)