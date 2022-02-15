Ukraine conflict – US moves embassy to western Ukraine – News

In light of the tense situation in the conflict in Ukraine, the United States is moving the work of its embassy from the capital, Kiev, to the city of Lviv (Limberg) near the border with Poland.

The US State Department said it was a temporary precaution.

The US Embassy will continue to work with the Ukrainian government. We are also continuing our intensive diplomatic efforts to calm the crisis.”

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s office said the “precautionary measures” would in no way undermine US support for Ukraine. Our commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is unwavering.”

On Saturday, the US State Department had already said that the number of embassy staff in Kiev would be reduced “to the absolute minimum”. A small number of employees will be transferred to Lviv in the west of the country. In the city near the Polish border, consular services will still be offered for emergencies.

The US State Department had already instructed the diplomats’ families to leave the US Embassy in Kiev at the end of January. It was said at the time that employees who were not immediately needed could also leave the country voluntarily.

In a letter on Monday, Blinken again called on American citizens to leave the country. We urge all US citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

Blinkin asserts that the only reason for the diplomats to move to Lviv is concern for the safety of staff. “I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans around the world, and that of course includes our colleagues.”

The United States again warns of a Russian attack

The US government warned weeks ago of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine as the drama grew. “I think we all have to be prepared for this to happen with little or no warning,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday on CNN, referring to a possible Russian attack.

Legend: American flag in front of the embassy in Kiev: Embassy work will be moved to the west of the country until further notice.

Kirby said Putin continued to build up troops in the border region with Ukraine over the weekend. The number of Russian soldiers has now exceeded 100,000.

In addition to the State Department’s security forces, Marines are deployed to protect US embassies around the world. “We will not be sending US forces to Ukraine to fight,” Kirby reiterated. But Russia must reckon with harsh economic sanctions.