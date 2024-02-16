6 symptoms by which you can recognize a tumor

24vita Diseases cancer

from: Judith Brown

Lip cancer usually begins with a painless wart. There are also other signs that can indicate the presence of a malignant tumor.

Mouth ulcers can occur in different places. When it comes to mouth cancer, the tongue and floor of the mouth are the most vulnerable to developing a tumor. But so-called cancers can also develop on the lips, which form metastases in the early stages and are therefore dangerous.

Lip cancer: Six symptoms that may indicate the presence of a tumor

Lip cancers usually form in the thin skin of the lower lip. © Artem Varnitsyn/Imago

As a general rule, oral cancer remains based on medical evidence MSD Manual It is painless for a long time and is therefore not detected until late. Lip cancer according to information from medizin-lexikon.de A particularly malignant form of skin cancer. This can develop in the tissues of the lips and usually begins as a painless wart. The thin skin of the lower lip is often affected by the tumor, but cancer can also develop on the upper lip and the border between the lips and facial skin. Lip cancer can appear through the following symptoms:

Sores or ulcers on the lips do not heal, unlike normal lip injuries, and can sometimes be painful

Changes in lip color (for example, red, white, or dark patches)

Swelling or thickening around the lips

Changes in the texture of the skin of the lips (such as thickening or hardening)

Pain, numbness, or tingling in the lips (usually occurs in advanced stages of lip cancer)

Loss of transparent lip contour

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck or jaw area

Lip cancer: main causes and risk factors for malignancy

The development of lip cancer can be due to various reasons. According to information received from University Hospital Freiburg Risk factors include excessive exposure to sunlight, smoking, and heat damage from pipe smoking.

