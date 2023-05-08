20,000 guests celebrated at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

Status: 05/08/2023 09:06 am

At the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, the number of stars was high: the royal family and 20,000 guests celebrated pop legends like Lionel Richie or Take That. The heir to the throne, Prince William, addressed his father with private words.

Around 20,000 fans witnessed the coronation of King Charles III against the spectacular illuminated backdrop of Windsor Castle. And his wife Camilla celebrated with a star-studded concert. The show, which took place in the “Garden of the Royal Family,” hosted the British actor Hugh Bonneville, the party of the coronation weekend.

“We are delighted and honored to have our newly crowned King Charles III, and we will celebrate his lifelong passion for the arts throughout the program,” Bonneville said. With spring-like temperatures and a sunny festival atmosphere, opera greats, pop stars and a coronation choir of several hundred voices alternated throughout the evening.

To take it from Lionel Richie

American singer Lionel Richie ripped the royal family from their seats with songs like “Easy Like Sunday Morning” or “All Night Long”. Chinese pianist Long Long and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also performed.

The coronation group of 300 performers who collectively sing Emily Sande’s “Brighter Days” includes a fire brigade choir, a deaf choir and a South Asian choir. Hollywood star Tom Cruise, actress Joan Collins and singer Tom Jones were also linked to the video messages.

Dancers from the Royal Ballet collaborated with the Royal Shakespeare Company and other royal arts organizations in honor of Charles. They performed a medley of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and Leonard Bernstein’s musical “West Side Story.” Rock musician Steve Windwood sang “Higher Love” with the Commonwealth Choir, made up of participants from various former British colonies. The finale featured a reunion performance by pop singer Katy Perry and boy band Take That.

Film series Coronation of King Charles III.

“We are so proud of you dad”

Heir to the throne Prince William addressed the newly-crowned monarch in personal words from the stage: “Ba, we’re so proud of you,” he said to the enclosed royal box, where Charles and Camilla watched the concert alongside several other royals – including Prince Andrew. “Coronations are an announcement of our hope for the future,” William quoted his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as saying at the concert. She would be a “very proud mother” now.

Organizer BBC provided many visual and humorous highlights. Illuminated drones painted flowers and animals in the night sky – Charles’s call for environmental protection. The sandstone Windsor Castle sometimes glowed in gold, sometimes in flowers, then in the colors of the Union Jack, the national flag. Popular cartoon characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog also make appearances.

Celebrations surrounding the coronation of Charles III. Continue with street furniture today.

Further

The concert was broadcast in over 100 countries

About half of the 20,000 concert tickets were distributed among interested people from the British public – those who had done something special were also invited. Big screens were set up across England to broadcast the concert. According to the organizers, it can be seen in more than 100 countries around the world.

Hundreds of thousands of Britons have already celebrated their monarch with street parties and neighborhood picnics during the day on Sunday. Today is “Big Help” day. People are called upon to do something good for society in their extra spare time.