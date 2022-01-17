Polybor International, LB

Charlotte, North Carolina (@ots/PRNewswire)

Celgard, LLC (Celgard), a subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, has successfully resolved its patent claims against several Farasis defendants in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (NDCA). Silgard and each of the Vareses mentioned in the suit resolved the outstanding disputes between Silgard and Farsys.

Effective December 31, 2021, Silgard and Farsis have entered into an agreement to resolve the US patent infringement lawsuit and global disputes between the two companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Celgard will provide the products to Farasis, and Farasis has agreed to help Celgard protect patents and trade secrets. Other terms of the agreement are confidential.

In the NDCA public trial documents on January 7, 2022:

1. Kilgard voluntarily dismissed all claims against defendants in Persia which were confirmed in the Fourth Amended Complaint in the Patent Case in the National Defense Act. The defendants at Persia voluntarily dismissed all counterclaims against Silgaard which they asserted in their response to the Fourth Amended Complaint and Counterclaim.

2 – Silgard filed a Fifth Amended Complaint to reinstate Senior China as defendant in Silgard’s 520 and 867 patents case and moved the trade secret case to the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina (WDNC) back to the NDCA Tennis Court.

Silgard also alleges that the defendants are senior China, California, SunTown, Global Venture, and Dr. Steven Zhang (“Trade Secret Defendants”), which also includes a competitor and ex-employee who changed his name to cover up the defendants’ unlawful behavior on trade secrets, brazenly using Celgard’s trade secrets, proprietary information, classified information and any Celgard believed to have conspired together To steal Celgard’s confidential and proprietary information, copy Celgard products, and take Celgard’s business away. This lawsuit also addresses defendant Dr. Stephen Chang against the non-disclosure agreement with Celgard and causing Senior to breach it.

Celgard has legal action against Senior-China and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates in both the United Kingdom and the United States. Silgard intends to pursue the entire trade secrets case against Senior in the United Kingdom and the United States.

British Court of Appeal victory (See the press release), order of the UK Supreme Court (See the press release) and the successful outcome of the Targray cases (See the press release), MTI (See the press release) and Farasis enhance the integrity of Celgard’s intellectual property (IP) relating to coated and uncoated separators for lithium-ion batteries. Celgard will continue to prevent the unfair use of its technology and intellectual property to protect its assets and customers.

About Silgard and Polibor

Celgard specializes in dry process porous, coated and uncoated micro-membranes used as separators and a major component of lithium-ion batteries. Celgard’s battery separator technology is critical to the performance of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and other applications.

Celgard, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei Company.

Polypore is a global company operating in nine countries specializing in microporous films for electric and non-electric vehicles, energy storage systems and specialty applications. visit www.celgard.com And www.polypore.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726928/Celgard_General_PR.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798399/PolyPore_Logo.jpg