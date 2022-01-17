The owner of the exploiter defends his business model

Aftermarket Arbitrage offers software to track the availability of game consoles and other devices. A monthly subscription is required to use it. In a recent interview, he explained why managing director Jack Bayless is fully supportive.

The ongoing shortage of PS5 and Xbox Series consoles is exacerbated by notorious speculators. When the retailer gets supplies, they buy the hardware in droves. And that’s before most consumers realize it. So it’s no wonder that brokers are a hated group in the gaming community. Just last Christmas many players left empty-handed.

One of the companies promoting this controversial business model in the UK is called the aftermarket Arbitrage. The people in charge of the company provide software that enables them to keep track of the availability of the desired consoles on a permanent basis. For a monthly contribution of £30, interested parties can be informed as soon as new merchandise arrives.





Recently, CEO Jack Bayless commented on one of them chat with sky for his activity. He explains his business as follows: “Basically, we only adjust when we identify a supply chain bottleneck or supply and demand problem. We can then take advantage of that.“

He would support banning the bot himself, but he doesn’t believe in it: “If there was legislation here, I would benefit because the few people still using secure bots and group consoles wouldn’t be able to do so. But I don’t think that will ever happen. I don’t think it is possible.“

He doesn’t seem to have a bad conscience. In fact, withmoral compassHe points out that video game consoles are not a necessity. It’s a luxury item so an extra £100 shouldn’t be a big deal.

the following argument: Many people can earn some extra money using its software. Its clients use software notifications to become entrepreneurs, which has enabled many of them to start their own businesses. Help them pay off debts or give up their old jobs. Some are now able to spend more time with their families, while others buy a new car.

„What they do is they are entrepreneurs, and they go out and make a side income and do something that 90% of the population can’t do.Bayliss explains.

British politician Douglas Chapman sees it quite differently: “It is a situation where customers are treated poorly and have to pay a lot for the goods which have no guarantee, no right of return and no compensation for defects.“

Chapman has been fighting to ban this business model for some time, and many MPs support it. Just last month, he called on the government to ban the use of automated bots.

