March 27, 2024

World figure skating championships in Canada – tenth after short program: Kaiser with successful debut – Sports

Jordan Lambert March 27, 2024 5 min read
World figure skating championships in Canada – tenth after short program: Kaiser makes successful debut


Swiss figure skaters Livia Kaiser and Kimmy Rebond have their sights set on a top 10 finish at the world championships in Montreal.

Swiss figure skaters are in contention for a top 10 finish at the world championships in Montreal after Wednesday's short program. Livia Kaiser is 10th and Kimmy Reband is 12th.

With 64.05 points, 19-year-old Keizer is 9.5 points behind third-place South Korean Hei-In Lee. EM-4 impressed in their first World Cup appearance. The third best European and strongest technique. The woman from eastern Switzerland did nothing wrong. She was unlucky to be placed in the 3rd starting group.

Reband, a bronze medalist at the European Championships in Finland a year ago, fell during the triple lutz. He is 10.91 points short of the podium.

Purana:

Gets 10th intermediate position

Livia Kaiser.

Keystone/AB

Top tension

European champion Lona Hendricks (BEL) leads Friday's decisive free skate. He took the lead with a personal best (76.98 points). Second was Isabelle Levito (USA/73.73). World champion Kaori Sakamoto had to settle for 4th place after a wobble in the triple lutz.



