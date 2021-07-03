What helps with a tumor? Orthosis and operating room

In some people, the feet deform over time and a ball of the foot forms, called hallux valgus. Women are particularly affected. But toe surgery isn’t always necessary.

With high heels, the feet are stowed in a completely unnatural way and are often also crushed. So it can happen that the big toe (the big toe) gets into a tilted position. Doctors talk about bunion technically speaking.

In hallux valgus, the bony tissues and soft tissues such as the tendons and muscles in the metatarsal are deformed. This changes the metatarsophalangeal joint of the big toe. “There is a bony arch on the inside of the foot below the big toe,” orthopedic surgeon Ramin Nazimi of Essen describes. Uncomfortable pressure on the shoe. If left untreated, the pain will get worse over the years.

I go to go: it is possible the reasons

Several factors usually play a role in the development of hallux valgus. “In 60 to 70 percent of all cases, sufferers have a family-related predisposition to it,” Nizami explains. If there is also a tendency towards lax connective tissue – and high-heeled shoes – deformities of the feet are likely.

Anyone who notices that their feet are changing should not wait too long to see a doctor or podiatrist. Because if left untreated, hallux valgus doesn’t just affect the feet. “A altered gait due to misalignment can lead to pain in the knees and back,” warns Tatiana Pversic of the German Podiatric Association.

“In the early stages of hallux valgus, toe splinting and guided foot muscle training can ease the discomfort,” says orthopedist Melanie Gala. She is the president of the Society for Foot and Ankle Surgery (GFFC). Toe separators are soft gel or silicone pads that are inserted between the big toe and adjacent toes. This moves the toe from the valgus back to the normal position.

Orthosis: It can straighten sprained toes. (Source: undefined undefined / Getty Images)

orthopedic insoles don’t help

Special splints attached to the feet also help return the big toe to its normal position. Orthopedic insoles help, though مع hallux valgus Not at all, says orthopedic surgeon Nazmi. It is also based on the target foot muscle training. The exercises are simple and can also be practiced from time to time. For example, you can pick up pens lying on the floor with your toes. Your toes help too.

Process as a last resort

Only when aids such as toe spreads, bandages and splints as well as foot exercises provide no relief, can patients consider surgery. In principle, the procedure involves correcting the bones and soft tissues. “It is important that the bandage is worn consistently for six to eight weeks after the operation so that the corrected bone does not break,” Nazmi stresses.

Of course, it is better not to get to this point. If you want to do something preventative against hallux valgus, you should walk barefoot as often as possible. Regular foot exercises also help keep your feet fit. In everyday life, it is better to wear flat shoes that provide enough space for your feet. Nazim assured that women should not do without high-heeled shoes. From his point of view, nothing is against it if it is worn for a short time – for example on a formal occasion.