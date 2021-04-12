science

Was the newly discovered “golden city” part of the palace?

April 13, 2021
Faye Stephens

Zahi Hawass, the former Secretary-General of the Egyptian Antiquities Administration and brief Minister of Antiquities, recently made an interesting discovery: On the west bank of Luxor, ancient Thebes and the Square of the Valley of the Kings, the archaeologist found a well-preserved area. Remains of a city from the reign of Amenhotep III. (He ruled during the Eighteenth Dynasty from 1390 to 1353 BC). The most well-known of this pharaoh is his son Akhenaten, who radically reformed the state religion of the Egyptians and instead of Amon declared the solar disk Aten to be the highest of the gods. According to a press release issued by the Antiquities Department Hawass has now uncovered parts of the “lost golden city.” The press report continued that it is the largest city in the history of ancient Egypt that has been excavated so far. But the fact that prospectors have already discovered a forgotten city with apartment buildings is not convincing to all experts. The 3,400-year-old buildings could be the economic zones of the vast Amenhotep III palace complex. Represent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *