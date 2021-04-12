Was the newly discovered “golden city” part of the palace?

Zahi Hawass, the former Secretary-General of the Egyptian Antiquities Administration and brief Minister of Antiquities, recently made an interesting discovery: On the west bank of Luxor, ancient Thebes and the Square of the Valley of the Kings, the archaeologist found a well-preserved area. Remains of a city from the reign of Amenhotep III. (He ruled during the Eighteenth Dynasty from 1390 to 1353 BC). The most well-known of this pharaoh is his son Akhenaten, who radically reformed the state religion of the Egyptians and instead of Amon declared the solar disk Aten to be the highest of the gods. According to a press release issued by the Antiquities Department Hawass has now uncovered parts of the “lost golden city.” The press report continued that it is the largest city in the history of ancient Egypt that has been excavated so far. But the fact that prospectors have already discovered a forgotten city with apartment buildings is not convincing to all experts. The 3,400-year-old buildings could be the economic zones of the vast Amenhotep III palace complex. Represent.

On the west bank of the Nile at Thebes, when moving from desert to fertile land, the kings of the Eighteenth to Twentieth Dynasties built their funerary temples. In the buildings, priests made offerings to the deceased pharaohs, whose mummified bodies had settled in the Valley of the Kings outside. Some time ago, Zahi Hawass had been digging west of Thebes, looking for the funerary temple of Tutankhamun. In doing so, his team came across streets and walls three meters high.

The site is located between the funerary temples of Amenhotep III. Ramses III. (Ruled from 1188 to 1156 BC in the Twentieth Dynasty) in Medinet Habu. From the temple of Amenhotep, only the Colossi of Memnon, the two gigantic seated statues of the king, which were once erected at the entrance to the 385,000-square-meter complex, remain today.

The site was formerly Pharaoh Amenhotep III. erect

In addition to painted pottery, rings and scarabs, Hawass’s team discovered textile production equipment, handicraft leftovers made of metal and glass, and a pottery bowl with remains of about ten kilograms of meat. According to Hawass, there are several functional areas: a bakery and a large kitchen with a stove and storage containers. In addition to a workshop area and a residential and administrative neighborhood surrounded by a curved wall. There was only one door to enter. It seems that they wanted to control who entered or left the area.