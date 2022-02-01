US researchers have found four factors behind Long-Covid

Symptoms of Long Covid include tiredness, coughing and loss or change of smell (icon image).

Long Covid, symptoms of illness that linger after recovery from infection with the Covid-19 virus, is a medical crisis in itself. US researchers have now identified four risk factors that favor Long Covid. Antibodies play the main role.

These are antibodies that bind to an endogenous antigen. It is characteristic of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatism, but it also occurs in cancer, for example. In the study of 309 patients, specific antibodies were involved in two out of three cases.

Other factors included the heavy burden of MERS-CoV, type 2 diabetes, and reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus (EPV), a herpes virus. 98 percent of people become infected before the age of 40, usually at a young age. While childhood infection does not present symptoms, it does cause glandular fever in adolescents. Like all herpes viruses, EPV remains dormant in the body for life and can be reactivated.

Early diagnosis can improve therapeutic procedures

If this is the case, it could lead to fatigue, among other things, which was also observed in more than half of those with Long Covid, according to the study. Other common symptoms of Long Covid include coughing in a quarter of those who have recovered and loss or change of smell in just under a fifth.