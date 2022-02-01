World

US researchers have found four factors behind Long-Covid

February 1, 2022
Esmond Barker

Symptoms of Long Covid include tiredness, coughing and loss or change of smell (icon image).

Long Covid, symptoms of illness that linger after recovery from infection with the Covid-19 virus, is a medical crisis in itself. US researchers have now identified four risk factors that favor Long Covid. Antibodies play the main role.

These are antibodies that bind to an endogenous antigen. It is characteristic of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatism, but it also occurs in cancer, for example. In the study of 309 patients, specific antibodies were involved in two out of three cases.

