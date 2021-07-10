US police rescue 6-year-old girl from kidnapper’s car

1/7 Louisville police managed to find the kidnapper.

Scenes recorded by a police officer’s body camera in Louisville, Kentucky, are sensational. The video shows police rescuing a six-year-old girl from the clutches of her kidnapper.

dragged a girl who was cycling in her neighborhood to his car. Then go with the baby. But vigilant neighbors are watching the kidnapping and alerting the police.

They were able to describe the vehicle and part of the license plate. Thirty minutes after the 911 call, the police managed to stop the hijacker’s car.

The officers find the kidnapper – and remove the six-year-old from the car.

“I want to see my father”

In the policeman’s arms, the girl said, crying: “I want to see my father.” According to the police, the 40-year-old suspect confessed. According to his testimony, he saw the girl playing on the street, ran around the building and grabbed her.