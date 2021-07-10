World

US police rescue 6-year-old girl from kidnapper's car

July 10, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Louisville police managed to find the kidnapper.

    Dramatic Bodycam video of a police officer showing a six-year-old girl.

    Because vigilant neighbors have seen the kidnapping.

    By describing the hijacker's car, the police were able to stop him.

Scenes recorded by a police officer’s body camera in Louisville, Kentucky, are sensational. The video shows police rescuing a six-year-old girl from the clutches of her kidnapper.

* Ruby and . * (40 years old) dragged a girl who was cycling in her neighborhood to his car. Then go with the baby. But vigilant neighbors are watching the kidnapping and alerting the police.

