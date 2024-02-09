February 9, 2024

US Elections 2024 – Donald Trump wins the primary elections in Nevada – News

Esmond Barker February 9, 2024 5 min read
US Elections 2024 – Donald Trump wins the primaries in Nevada – News – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. News

  2. US elections 2024

  3. Current article

Contents

author:

Sources: Agencies and SRF

All about the 2024 US elections


Open the box
Close the box

legend:

SRF

Elections are taking place in the United States of America: Primary elections have been held in individual states since January 2024. Congressional and presidential elections are scheduled for November 5, 2024. Current news and basic information can be found at US elections 2024.


Tagesschau, February 8, 2024, 7:30 p.m

  1. News

  2. US elections 2024

  3. Current article

Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. more

Push notifications are short notifications that appear on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on a note, you will be taken to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these communications at any time. less

I have already hidden this notification about browser notifications activation several times. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Australian koalas die of venereal chlamydia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Prepaid card for asylum seekers: Switzerland is also considering stopping cash payments

February 8, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

'I thought I'd never see her again': Thieves steal a car with children in the back seat

February 7, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Argentina: Minister raises a kilometer-long queue

February 6, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

1 min read

Evil Doppelganger: The Physics of the Multiverse

February 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Nations League draw: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales discover the fate of the group

February 9, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

iTunes is gradually being sidelined on Windows as well

February 9, 2024 Gilbert Cox
5 min read

US Elections 2024 – Donald Trump wins the primary elections in Nevada – News

February 9, 2024 Esmond Barker