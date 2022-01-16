entertainment

US Capitol storming: Chief Oath Keepers in custody

January 16, 2022
Ulva Robson

He was implicated in the storming of the United States Capitol last year, and the founder of the American militia Wardens of the Oath has been arrested and charged.

  • The US Capitol was broken into about a year ago.
  • Now the founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers has been arrested.
  • He was charged with “conspiracy to sedition”.

The founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers has been arrested and charged by authorities. This is because he participated in the storming of the Capitol a year ago.

As the US Department of Justice announced Thursday, 56-year-old Stuart Rhodes and ten other defendants are charged with “seditious conspiracy.” If convicted, the accused faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Department of Justice said Rhodes, founder and leader of the department’s vigilante group, was arrested Thursday in Texas. Militia members participated in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Hundreds of extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump have stormed the US Capitol in Washington. When US Democrat Joe Biden was to be confirmed as the winner of the November 2020 presidential election there. The storming of the Capitol, with five deaths, caused panic all over the world. It is considered a black day in the history of American democracy.

