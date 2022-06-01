Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: Great Britain, 20 km northeast of Burnley, UK, on ​​Wednesday, June 01, 2022, at 02:48 local time

Input:

Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or have something to add.

Report as inappropriate.

Make it fun or useful.

Submit your own report!

Skipton, North Yorkshire, UK (4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds : My husband and I got up on the bed, heard a booming noise and then the house creaked and things fell out of the bathroom cupboard

Skipton (5.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV) : I sat watching TV when I started feeling the shaking that got stronger then I saw my light slowly swinging and the walls shaking

Skipton (5.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV) : I sat watching TV when I started feeling the shaking that got stronger then I saw my light slowly swinging and the walls shaking

Skipton (4.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short : like boom | 1 user found this interesting

Bb18 6by / Weak shake (MMI III) / shake and roll / 2-5 seconds : I thought my son had a seizure and fell out of bed | 1 user found this interesting

Blakew, Lancashire, UK (11.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV) : What in bed light sleep. I felt the bed moving. very annoying

Skipton (5.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) : wake me up! Maybe you thought of my voice..?

Barnoldswick (7.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Barnoldswick (7.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Barnoldswick (7.4 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Very short : There was a loud bang, then the house shook

Bb18 5ar (8 km SW from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : She woke me up, there was a bit of a shiver and then an explosion. The whole house shook.

Skipton (5.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking

Skipton North Yorkshire, UK (58.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (lateral) : I woke up from the house shaking

Skipton (5.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds : I was in bed, I felt the shaking and heard it rattling, the house creaking

Blackburn (29.4 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Skipton (29.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) : Woke me up the windows were shaking a little

Lutherdale (5.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : A deep rumble and the house trembling

Crossing the hills (9.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion : Wake up, the wall of the house felt as if something had snapped and fell.

Skipton (5.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Skipton, North Yorkshire, England (4.4 km east from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / very short : The house shook and a gurgling sound was heard

Skipton, N (5 km east from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) : Felt like someone broke into the front doors

Halifax (25.4 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Roaring and house cracking noises at the same time

erby / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 2-5 seconds

Skipton / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Barnoldswick / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Big thunderous, loud shaking and movement in my attic room. Scary I’ve never felt before

Skipton / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short : Short noise and rattling

Skipton / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Skipton / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Loud and short period of light vibration

Barnoldswick / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 20-30 seconds

Skipton / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Skipton / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Show more