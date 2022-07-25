LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) – UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss outlines her plans to boost growth in the race to succeed Boris Johnson against a backdrop of rising inflation and recession. Truss announced plans for new, less regulated industrial parks and other free ports on Sunday.

“By doing so, we will show that we are committed to the future of businesses and encourage them to encourage investment that benefits hard-working people.” Designed regulations. The plan aims to promote investment and construction projects to attract “high-value industries” such as artificial intelligence technology companies.

Truss and former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak are in the second election for the Tory leadership and prime ministerships.

UK – Truss publishes investment plans

