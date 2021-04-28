Tony Blair’s poetry stirred debate

Getty Images Cantor Fitzgerald 1/7 This is how former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was known.

ITV News screenshot 2/7 This is what the 67-year-old looks like today.

a look 3/7 Blair ruled until 2007. She is pictured with former Federal Reserve member Adolf Oge in 2010 in Interlaken.







Wikipedia 7/7 Others compare his hair to that of Doc Brown – performed by Christopher Lloyd – in Back to the Future.

Tony Blair (67) ruled Great Britain until 2007. And now the former prime minister is on TV again after a long while.

The former Labor leader spoke on Tuesday in an interview with ITV News about the UK’s stability in the face of the Scottish independence movement, he writes. “CNN”.

New look after closing

Perhaps the content of his speech was of secondary importance to the audience. Instead, his head protruded from his hair.

Blair showed himself with long gray hair lined back. His hairstyle was instantly trending on Twitter. Some users have compared the Blair cut to the 1980s fashion trend – the mullet.

Has the politician struggled with barbershops in the country that closed for weeks, or is it rather his new style?

One user compared Tony Blair’s “lock look” with the fictional character Figo from the movie “Ghostbusters II”.

Matt Gorman, the American political strategist, found his transformation more like Doc Brown than back to the future.