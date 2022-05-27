To Mars! The laser should shorten the journey to the red planet

NASA is looking for solutions to reach Mars in less time. Quebec’s “thermal laser propulsion” should make this possible now.
The basics in brief
- NASA is looking for a solution to reach Mars in a short time.
- The “thermal laser propulsion” method should allow a flight within 45 days.
- The space probe can reach speeds of up to 16 km / sec thanks to laser propulsion.
A trip to Mars is a dream for many – but it could soon become a reality.
It takes about seven months for the spacecraft to travel to the Red Planet. This will be it Space travelers too long radiation In space and confine a space capsule. Since a neighboring planet but one day Visit and explore Methods are implemented to shorten the long travel time.
In 2018 entrusted to NASA Engineers have the following task: A mission must be designed in which a payload of at least 1,000 kilograms can be transported to Mars. This is in No more than 45 days.
With a “thermal laser engine” to Mars
Now researchers from McGill University in Quebec, Canada, have answered that question. The method proposed by researchers led by Emmanuel Dublay is called “thermal laser propulsion.” The team proposes to arrange several lasers with a total diameter of ten meters and an output capacity of 100 megawatts. These should then be able to accelerate the spacecraft on its way to Mars.
The laser will then be directed into the heating chamber of an Earth-orbiting spacecraft. room will heating, according to study, published in the journal Acta Astronautica, then heated hydrogen plasma in this chamber. The resulting hydrogen gas must then be released through a nozzle, where the spacecraft, thanks to the thrust from Land It was moved away.
After the laser is turned off, the spacecraft is hurtling toward space at 17 kilometers per second (61,200 km/h). After about six hours I went to moon A month and a half later she would have reached Mars.
NASA plans to send humans to the Red Planet for the first time in 2030
However, there is still a problem: in the vicinity of the Red Planet, the spacecraft is still moving at a speed of 16 km / s. Therefore, the “air braking” method is also needed. The air resistance of the space probe slows down as it enters orbit.
Doplay and his team aren’t just working on a solution to get people to Mars in the medium term. Moreover SpaceX She is currently working on a spacecraft that will transport people to Mars using conventional rocket propulsion.
