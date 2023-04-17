– Opposition leader Karamursa was sentenced to 25 years in prison The leading Russian opponent of the Kremlin, Vladimir Kara-Mrsa, was convicted of high treason in Moscow. It is the longest prison sentence ever imposed on a government critic.

Vladimir Kara-Mrsa, a Russian opposition politician, as he is being led past the judge to read the indictment. (October 10, 2022) Photo: Natalia Kolesnikova (AFP)

Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Marsi was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Moscow. After a closed trial, the court declared the opposing figure guilty of “high treason” and “dissemination of false information” about the Russian military and illegally working for an “unwanted” organisation, an AFP journalist reported on Monday. Outside, the verdict was met with outrage and the opposing figure’s immediate release was requested.

Karamursi was sentenced to 25 years in a penal colony under “harsh prison conditions”. This corresponds to the Public Prosecution’s request. It is the highest penalty imposed on an opposition figure in Russia.

The dissident appeared in court handcuffed in a separate glass room on Monday. He took the verdict with a smile and signaled to his supporters to write to him in prison. As attorney Maria Eismont explains, the convict wants to appeal. It said he had complained of “serious procedural violations” during the process. (Read for Secret trial against Kremlin critic: before a judge who wants revenge)

Kara Mersa was arrested in April last year for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military in a speech he gave to US lawmakers from Arizona. In August 2022, he was accused of association with an “undesirable organization” after attending a conference in support of political prisoners. State news agency Tass, citing his lawyer, reported that in October, he was charged with high treason for making statements critical of the Kremlin at three public events abroad.

Health deteriorated in prison

Kara Morsa, 41, suffers from a nervous condition that his lawyer says was caused by two poisoning attempts in 2015 and 2017. His condition worsened in prison and Kara Morsa was sometimes so ill that he was unable to attend hearings.

Last Tuesday, Karamursa announced that despite the long prison sentence that was threatened against him, he did not regret any of his statements. However, he blames himself for not being able to convince enough citizens and politicians in democratic countries of the danger that the current Kremlin leadership poses to the country.

The well-known activist is a longtime opponent of President Vladimir Putin and was close to opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in 2015. Almost all of Putin’s leading political opponents have either fled the country or are in prison.

