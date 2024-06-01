The Science City in Bahrfeld opens its doors to visitors NDR.de – News

As of: June 1, 2024 at 11:15 AM Science City Bahrenfeld is one of the city’s major future projects. A brand new scientific and residential district is being built around the DESY research site. Science City Bahrenfeld is open to visitors for the first time today.

The people of Hamburg can On Science City Day, take a glimpse into the future and experience science up close until 7pm. Twelve research facilities and institutions invite you to visit laboratories and experimental halls, look over the shoulders of researchers and talk with scientists. Complex research must be tangible and understandable to those interested. For example, there are talks, theater performances and participatory activities.

Sweeping Bench: Showing the importance of science and research

Science Senator Katharina Vigebank (Greens) said: “Of course we are not doing the whole thing as an end in itself, but rather to show importance and charisma, but above all what is the future of energy science and research in Hamburg.” Wiegebank said that the Bahrenfeld Science City is one of the city’s most important future projects – which also aims at urban development.

Entrance is free, but parking spaces are scarce

Next to the research campus, on Albert Einsteinstrasse, initiatives and associations show how the area along the Volkspark will change in the future. Entrance to the first Science City day in Bahrnefeld is free and easy to reach by public transport – parking spaces are scarce.

It is also planned to construct 2,500 apartments

In the City of Science, departments of the University of Hamburg, the Max Planck Society and other research institutions on the German Electron Synchrotron (DESY) have settled. The aim is to expand the ultra-modern and internationally networked scientific campus. According to the city’s plans, an attractive environment for students, scholars and creative people will be created there by 2040 with 2,500 new apartments and recreational rooms.

