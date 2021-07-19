The science – Capillary leak syndrome – Johnson and Johnson vaccination warning – Wikipedia

Langen (dpa) – People who have had the extremely rare capillary leak syndrome in the past should not receive the coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

This stems from the manufacturer’s so-called Rote-Hand-Brief Brief, distributed by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). Accordingly, in the first few days after the administration of this vaccine, “very rare cases of capillary leak syndrome, in some cases fatal, have been reported.”

Thus, the vaccine is contraindicated in people who have had capillary leak syndrome in the past. Capillary leak syndrome is an extremely rare but potentially life-threatening disease. According to the information, it is characterized, among other things, by severe attacks of edema (water retention) especially in the extremities and hypotension. Immediate treatment is necessary if symptoms develop after a Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

According to the vaccination information sheet, people who have experienced capillary leak syndrome should also not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria). There he says of the “very rare” cases that have occurred: “The capillary leak syndrome appears in the first few days after vaccination and is characterized by rapid progression in swelling of the arms and legs, sudden weight gain and a feeling of weakness.” Immediate medical treatment is required.

