The list showcases the healthiest meat in the world – a surprise third place

People pay increasing attention to quality and health when eating meat. Which meat is the healthiest? The following list has surprises in store.

While meat is considered unhealthy in most nutritional guides, the German Nutrition Society (DGE) still recommends that animal product still be part of a balanced diet. However, it is important to keep the amount as low as possible. You will drive better if you also choose healthier meat. HEIDELBERG24 reveals what you need to pay attention to.

The healthiest meat in the world

Not every steak is good for your health! But what determines which meat is healthier than another? First of all, a lot depends on the fat content. Lean meats like chicken or turkey are true lightweights and therefore are often the first choice for a healthy diet. But fat is not the only factor. There are still nutrients.

Iron, zinc and B vitamins are found in red meat, which are also linked to cancer and chronic diseases. The type of animal feed also plays a big role. Meat from grass-fed cattle contains much more omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the heart, than their grain-fed counterparts. There are also things to consider when preparing it – for example, you shouldn't fry the meat in healthy oil!

What kind of meat is the healthiest?

But with all this information you ultimately have to weigh: Which meat is the healthiest? Most nutrition experts agree on this: poultry is at the top of the list! Not only is it low in fat, but it also contains many valuable proteins. Chicken breast is particularly fat-free and rich in protein, while turkey meat also contains many important nutrients such as iron, potassium, zinc and B vitamins.

There's a little surprise waiting for you in second place: game meat. Nutritious antibiotic-free, low in fat and rich in omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, wild game is also relatively healthy — but with a caveat: the risk of heavy metals, pesticide residues, disease and parasites is higher with wild game than wild game. Meat from factory farming. Healthy types of meat:

First place: poultry

Second place: Wilderness

Third place: beef

Fourth place: sheep

Which is healthier, chicken or beef?

The eternal duel: chicken versus beef. Beef scores high on the nutrient test for iron and zinc. However, white meat, and therefore chicken, tops the health rankings. The World Health Organization has classified red meat, such as beef, as carcinogenic. European cattle are particularly linked to colon cancer.

However, what falls under red meat is partly controversial, as the scientific magazine “Spectrum” criticizes. While some are wary of including pork, it is still typically considered a red meat.

What is healthier pork or beef?

So what about beef and pork? Both are very popular, especially in German cuisine. Pork is often known as a “fatty” meat, but lean cuts like tenderloin can be a healthier option. On the other hand, beef contains more nutrients such as iron. Both are red meat, which is why they are not the healthiest types of meat.

But like many meats, the current state of research should always be treated with caution. So far, this is only a temporary situation, Spectrum wrote. At this point, it is impossible to say with certainty which meat specifically causes the disease. But experts agree on one thing:

What meat should you avoid?

Processed meat is unhealthy meat. According to the World Health Organization, there is also a risk of cancer here! Sausages, meatloaf, processed or smoked foods – you should stay away from all of these types of meat and instead limit yourself to natural meats as much as possible.

But even the healthiest meat can be harmful to your health if you eat too much of it. Because the correct size is crucial. As we mentioned at the beginning, meat should only be eaten in small quantities. DGE recommends between 300 grams per week for low-calorie requirements and 600 grams for high-calorie requirements.

Is it healthy not to eat meat at all?

To this day, DGE recommends keeping a small amount of meat on the menu. However, if you consume nutrients consciously, a meat-free diet has some health benefits. It is less fatty and better for the cardiovascular system. According to the German Diabetes Association, it also prevents diabetes and is beneficial for metabolism.

According to the Federal Center for Nutrition, a balanced, meat-free diet includes plenty of vegetables and fruits daily, in addition to some grain products such as bread or pasta. You can find out which fruit is the healthiest here. In addition, milk, cheese, eggs, or legumes should be consumed in moderation. If you eat a diet completely free of animal products, vitamin B12 supplements may be necessary. However, this should always be clarified with your doctor. (palm)

Sections of this article were developed with computer assistance and carefully checked by volunteer Pauline Widerka before publication.