Japanese Researchers are working on satellite technology that would use woody components to eliminate excess Void Scrap, which allows things to burn when returned to Earth’s atmosphere, according to a new report.

Sumitomo Forestry, a 400-year-old Japanese carpentry business, is partnering with Kyoto University for Technology Development. BBC I mentioned Tuesday.

NASA It was estimated more than a decade ago that 95% of human-made objects in orbit were so Space junk. It comes from defunct satellites, discarded missile stages and other neglected mission materials.

NASA confirms that the Earth’s mysterious orbital is a 1960S-ERA ROCKET BOOSTER

Most of them are relatively young, according to the European Space Agency. Of the 128 million debris in orbit, there are only about 34,000 objects larger than 10 cm. But when larger objects collide, they produce many, many smaller bodies. And they can travel more than 20,000 miles per hour, which makes small particles dangerous.

There are also about 2,800 satellites in orbit, according to Union of Concerned Scholars, Which maintains the satellite database. Governments and spacefaring companies plan to launch thousands more in the future.

Experts are concerned that too much unwanted waste in orbit could complicate future launches, and possibly narrow the window for flight paths. Large objects falling from orbit also pose a threat to life on Earth

The report mentioned that Chinese space waste was slightly absent from New York City

Space waste threatens satellites and could be fatal for astronauts. Some launches from countries less concerned with safety protocols can send massive chunks of material back to Earth.

In May, a Chinese missile core It rained in pieces Over West Africa. If he had returned minutes earlier, he would have collided with New York City.

Wooden satellites will disintegrate completely, rather than bouncing back to the surface or leaving tiny metal particles that can penetrate into spacesuits, solar panels or shuttles in the future.

“We are very concerned about the fact that all satellites entering the Earth’s atmosphere are burning up and creating small alumina particles that will float in the upper atmosphere for many years,” a professor at Kyoto University and Japanese astronaut Takao Doi told the BBC. “Ultimately it will affect the Earth’s environment.”

In October, two pieces of scrap Almost collided 615 miles above the ground. One was an inoperable Russian satellite launched in 1989 and the other was a Chinese missile from 2009.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

The objects passed 39 feet from each other in an imminent accident, but the collision could have smashed them into thousands of pieces and then posed risks for further collisions with other objects.