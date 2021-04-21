The draw includes a new version of the final – the national team

Also in Tokyo, the national teams are competing for the gold medal again. © APA / afp / BEHROUZ MEHRI

The group draw at the Olympic Football Tournament was a blast. In Group D, for example, the 2016 Final will be re-launched in Brazil. At the time, Germany and Brazil faced each other, winning the match on the hosts’ gold medal led by star Neymar on penalties.

Lottery pot collection was based on the performance of national teams in past Olympic tournaments. Additionally, two teams from the same association cannot compete in the same group.

Group C offers more exciting group meetings, where the African champion Egypt meets with Spain, Argentina and Australia. The main venue will be Tokyo, with two stadiums. There are other places like Sapporo, Miyagi, Kashima, Saitama and Yokohama.

Defending the heroes is not there

At the same time with the men’s groups, the women’s matches were tied. The German national team will not be able to defend their gold medal as they were unable to qualify for the final tournament. Hosts from Japan will meet Great Britain, Chile and Canada, whose players won the bronze medal in 2016.

The result of the draw

Men’s Olympic Football Tournament,

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico and France

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras and Romania

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia

Women’s Olympic Football Tournament

Group E: Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Chile

Group F: China, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands

Group G: Sweden, the United States, Australia and New Zealand

