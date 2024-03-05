In Austria, it's as warm as spring – on an extreme level. Three degrees above average from 1991 to 2000, the winter was warmer than at any time in the history of measurements. February was milder than the March average, and the March record value was even surpassed in Wiener Neustadt. The El Niño climate phenomenon continues to cause record highs around the world, and experts are particularly concerned about rising sea temperatures. The Arctic could soon have less ice than at any time since records began. It is warming at a rate three times faster than the Earth as a whole.