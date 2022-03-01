Switzerland + the United Kingdom of Great Britain want to work more closely together in the fields of science, research and innovation

Participation of the heads of the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF), Inoswiss, Chairman of the ETH Board, ETH Zurich, EPF Lausanne, SwissUniversities and ScienceIndustries
On February 7, 2022, Federal Chancellor Guy Parmlin received Britain’s Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, George Freeman, on a courtesy visit followed by a dinner with representatives of science and business in Berne:
- The following day, the Minister had a working meeting with the Minister of State for Education, Research and Innovation, Martina Hirayama.
- Bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fields of research and innovation was the focus of the talks.
Cooperation in higher education, research and innovation was a major theme.
