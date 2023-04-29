Stork Special Food: Not in my boiler room

Of course, that doesn’t change the fact that for affected homeowners, replacing a heating system involves (bureaucratic) effort, a lengthy search for a dealer, and sometimes exorbitant costs. They spoke in a survey conducted by the opinion research institute Forsa In April, nearly 80 percent of those surveyed opposed a ban on gas and oil heating. The fact that many homeowners and landlords are unsure of exactly what is in store for them may have played a role in the rejection. But the bad word “ban” may also have contributed to the strong rejection. Anyway, the result of the heating ban scan doesn’t match another current scan at all: According to the direction of ARD Germany from December 2022 82% of those surveyed see a very great or great need for climate protection.

Here are 80 percent of those who want to take action when it comes to climate protection. There are 80 percent who don’t want to take action when it comes to climate protection, at least not when it comes to their home. You could say “not in my boiler room,” following the old “not in my backyard” adage of those who only advocate necessary measures as long as they themselves are not affected.

In order to achieve the climate goals that have been set, there must be a whole series of bans in the future. Personally, I don’t think that’s great either, but I think there’s no alternative. And if you swap out the bad word “ban,” it looks completely different. Once again: in order to achieve the climate goals that have been set, there must be a whole series of regulations, specifications and amendments in the future.