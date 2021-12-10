Spread in Switzerland – Omikron should dominate in a few days

Omikron should dominate within a few days
The new type of coronavirus is spreading very quickly — and it will replace Delta sooner than expected. “It just doesn’t look good,” says epidemiologist Christian Althaus.
They couldn’t stop all travel restrictions: The novel coronavirus variant Omikron is spreading very fast. It was first detected in a sample from Botswana on November 11, followed by South Africa on November 14And And we have now, according to Who is the Cases have already been reported in 57 countries – including Switzerland.
According to the information you provided Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) The variant already accounts for 3.6 percent of the cases examined. This estimate is for November 26, so it’s two weeks old because it always takes a while to fully sequence virus material in the lab. Switzerland has sequenced only 15 percent of confirmed cases. This is in international comparison Hassan. But there are countries much further than that. For example Denmark, which experiences more mutations than every second case.
