Spread in Switzerland – Omikron should dominate in a few days

– Omikron should dominate within a few days The new type of coronavirus is spreading very quickly — and it will replace Delta sooner than expected. “It just doesn’t look good,” says epidemiologist Christian Althaus.

Omikron also proved itself unnoticed in Switzerland: mask-clad passengers on a bus in Lugano. Photo: Elia Bianchi (Ti-Press/Keystone)

They couldn’t stop all travel restrictions: The novel coronavirus variant Omikron is spreading very fast. It was first detected in a sample from Botswana on November 11, followed by South Africa on November 14And And we have now, according to Who is the Cases have already been reported in 57 countries – including Switzerland.